Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Sells $9,781,417.14 in Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 566,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $9,781,417.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,045,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,754,420.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 10,009 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $171,354.08.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 13,968 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $237,456.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 5,540 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $92,019.40.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY opened at $15.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 1.95. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warby Parker

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). Warby Parker had a negative net margin of 23.27% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.00 million. Analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 190,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warby Parker by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,499,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,620 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Warby Parker from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Warby Parker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Warby Parker to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

