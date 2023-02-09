Weitz Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 87.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 450,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,685,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $3,759,086.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,032,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,671,393.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,824,486. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.38. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $49.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

