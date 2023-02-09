Weitz Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Weitz Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up about 1.3% of Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $370.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $354.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Further Reading

