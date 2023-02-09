Wojak Finance (WOJ) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $150.79 Million

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 9th. During the last week, Wojak Finance has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Wojak Finance has a market capitalization of $150.79 million and $9,707.31 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wojak Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wojak Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.31 or 0.00436251 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,313.53 or 0.28898036 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.54 or 0.00441879 BTC.

Wojak Finance Profile

Wojak Finance’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official website for Wojak Finance is woj.finance. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wojak Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wojak Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wojak Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wojak Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wojak Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.