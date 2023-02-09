Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

WWW stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,209,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,439. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.68. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolverine World Wide

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after buying an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,822,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after buying an additional 93,276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,953,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after buying an additional 26,673 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,215,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,419,000 after buying an additional 71,782 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. CL King lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

