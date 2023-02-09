Worldwide Healthcare Trust (LON:WWH) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3,211.77

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,211.77 ($38.61) and traded as high as GBX 3,213.75 ($38.63). Worldwide Healthcare Trust shares last traded at GBX 3,170 ($38.11), with a volume of 90,679 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,209.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,287.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Worldwide Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.12%.
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.
