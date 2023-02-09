WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,026.50.

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,210 ($14.55) to GBX 1,260 ($15.15) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,370 ($16.47) to GBX 1,100 ($13.22) in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on WPP from GBX 915 ($11.00) to GBX 864 ($10.39) in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in WPP by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,202,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP stock opened at $61.67 on Thursday. WPP has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.61.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

