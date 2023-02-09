Yum China Holdings, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Yum China in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $51.70. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Yum China by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Yum China by 2.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $449,430.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,569 shares of company stock worth $350,154. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

