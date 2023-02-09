Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $410.00

Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 404 ($4.86), with a volume of 72014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398 ($4.78).

Zotefoams Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of £194.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,416.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 341.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 305.48.

Zotefoams Company Profile

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

