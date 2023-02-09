Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and cut their target price for the company from CHF 28 to CHF 24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.33.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $27.06 on Monday. Zur Rose Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $334.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.86.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy and the wholesale of medical and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

