10,600 Shares in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Purchased by United Maritime Capital LLC

United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Banco BBVA Argentina makes up about 0.2% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 0.9 %

BBAR traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 33,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,423. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.32. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $695.56 million during the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 15.23%.

Banco BBVA Argentina Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.10%.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.