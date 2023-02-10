10,888 Shares in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Purchased by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFC. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Premier Financial by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,936,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,390,000 after purchasing an additional 32,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $29,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Premier Financial Stock Performance

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th.

PFC stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $882.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.43. Premier Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $32.88.

Premier Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

