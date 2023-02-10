110,000 Shares in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) Purchased by Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III accounts for 1.3% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth about $1,158,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth about $546,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the third quarter worth about $10,858,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III by 144.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 586,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after acquiring an additional 346,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $7,667,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KVSC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 31,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,228. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $9.90. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $10.12.

About Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.