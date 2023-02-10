11,456 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,456 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000. Walmart makes up 0.8% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after purchasing an additional 171,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1,519.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,819,772,494.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.05. 1,813,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,188,729. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.30.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.