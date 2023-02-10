12,960 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on FERG shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Ferguson from £114 ($137.04) to £128 ($153.86) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ferguson from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($119.73) to GBX 9,630 ($115.76) in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Trading Down 0.2 %

Ferguson stock opened at $144.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.41 and a 200-day moving average of $121.64. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $168.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.13. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.99% and a net margin of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is presently 29.91%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

