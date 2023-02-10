6,923 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Nixon Peabody Trust Co.

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,923 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,750. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $385.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.27.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock worth $1,312,854,767. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

