8,203 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by Udine Wealth Management Inc.

Udine Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,981,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,983,000 after purchasing an additional 78,601 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 278.4% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 494,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,651,000 after purchasing an additional 364,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 22.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 24.7% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 11,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% during the third quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 66,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,818,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,868,875. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.48. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $245.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.81.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.