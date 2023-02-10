952,754 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 952,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,726,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Edwards Lifesciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,390 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $118.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $499,802.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,649,533.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,015,975 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Further Reading

