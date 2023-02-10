AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.39-2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.30 billion. AbbVie also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.70-$11.10 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $148.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,176,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,618. The company has a market cap of $262.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.89. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $221,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $281,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.