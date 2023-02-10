AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $163.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ABBV. Barclays reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AbbVie from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,848,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,045,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $134.09 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

Institutional Trading of AbbVie

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 49.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after buying an additional 61,058 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

