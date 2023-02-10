AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) PT Lowered to $167.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $169.00 to $167.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of AbbVie from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.67.

AbbVie stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.89. The company has a market capitalization of $262.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total value of $6,924,952.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 108.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

