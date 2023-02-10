abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 165 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 165 ($1.98) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLFPF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 150 ($1.80) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.34) price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of abrdn from GBX 184 ($2.21) to GBX 208 ($2.50) in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $175.43.

Shares of abrdn stock opened at $2.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00. abrdn has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

abrdn Plc is engaged in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform & Wealth and Insurance Associates & Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform & Wealth segment consists of other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate center and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

