Accomplice Management LLC Takes Position in FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE)

Accomplice Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 201,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000. FiscalNote comprises approximately 3.2% of Accomplice Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Accomplice Management LLC owned 0.17% of FiscalNote as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOTE. Northland Securities cut their target price on FiscalNote from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson lowered FiscalNote from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on FiscalNote from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

FiscalNote Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FiscalNote stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,432. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.41. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FiscalNote (OTCMKTS:NOTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $29.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FiscalNote Company Profile

FiscalNote Holdings Inc operates as technology and data company that delivers critical legal data and insights worldwide. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

