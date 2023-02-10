Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER) Short Interest Down 72.1% in January

Accretion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENER – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 72.1% from the January 15th total of 22,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accretion Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Accretion Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $730,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accretion Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 1,162.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 171,030 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,015,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,098,000 after acquiring an additional 491,261 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Accretion Acquisition by 1,065.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 200,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 183,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Accretion Acquisition Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENER traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,648. Accretion Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $9.99.

About Accretion Acquisition

Accretion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy value chain, including upstream, water management, gas and vapor capture, energy transition related systems, midstream, oil and gas-related software, commodity risk management, or oil and gas services.

