Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $38.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACRS. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a market capitalization of $924.23 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.41% and a negative net margin of 349.26%. The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $79,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,609.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Neal Walker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $381,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,616,635.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $79,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,609.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,410,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,652,000 after buying an additional 95,974 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $628,000. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

