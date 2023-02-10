Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Short Interest Update

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the January 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acreage Stock Performance

ACRDF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,825. Acreage has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Get Acreage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Acreage from $1.28 to $1.44 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Acreage Company Profile

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.