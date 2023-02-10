Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.67

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as high as $1.72. Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.68, with a volume of 126,241 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADAP. Mizuho upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptimmune Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 998.26% and a negative return on equity of 112.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 18,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $32,084.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,548.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,723 shares of company stock valued at $113,002. Insiders own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 42.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 435,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 40,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 25,627 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

