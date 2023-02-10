AdEPT Technology Group (LON:ADT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $119.30

Shares of AdEPT Technology Group plc (LON:ADT – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.30 ($1.43) and traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.32). AdEPT Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 190 ($2.28), with a volume of 27,876 shares changing hands.

AdEPT Technology Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.13 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 119.80. The firm has a market cap of £48.81 million and a PE ratio of -44.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 339.50.

Get AdEPT Technology Group alerts:

AdEPT Technology Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from AdEPT Technology Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. AdEPT Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.23%.

AdEPT Technology Group Company Profile

AdEPT Technology Group plc provides unified communication and IT services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Fixed Line Services and Managed Services. The company offers call and line rental, data connectivity, hardware, IP telephony, support, and maintenance services, as well as voice and cloud services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AdEPT Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdEPT Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.