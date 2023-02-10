Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Connolly Sarah T.

Connolly Sarah T. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,947,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in Adobe by 138.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,344 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $371.82. 458,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,816. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $499.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $347.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

