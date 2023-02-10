Adshares Achieves Market Capitalization of $43.48 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.19 or 0.00005458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Adshares has a market capitalization of $43.48 million and $392,559.30 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00011647 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004937 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008152 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000977 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002054 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Adshares Profile

ADS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 36,488,058 coins. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

