Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 386,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 93,214 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $24,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1,915.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 234.5% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. New Street Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.67.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.80 on Friday, hitting $81.41. The company had a trading volume of 18,549,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,421,457. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $127.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

