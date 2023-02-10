Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Advaxis Stock Down 3.0 %

ADXS opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies. It manages platform technology that utilizes live attenuated Listeria monocytogenes bioengineered to secrete antigen or adjuvant fusion proteins. The firm has four franchises in various stages of clinical and pre-clinical development, namely: HPV-associated cancers, prostate cancer, neoantigen therapy and hotspot mutation therapy.

