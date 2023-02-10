Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Advaxis Stock Down 3.0 %
ADXS opened at $1.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 2.44. Advaxis has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $11.18.
About Advaxis
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Advaxis (ADXS)
- The Uptrend in PepsiCo Stays Intact
- 3 Outperforming Stocks Partying Like It’s 2020
- Disney Stock and The Bob Iger Effect
- Why Do Penny Stocks Often Crash After Rallies?
- This Is Why You Shouldn’t Be So Happy About The Labor Data
Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.