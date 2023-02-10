Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.33 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Affirm updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

Affirm Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a current ratio of 11.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.85. Affirm has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $54.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Insider Activity at Affirm

Institutional Trading of Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total transaction of $158,694.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,861 shares of company stock worth $694,246. 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Affirm by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

