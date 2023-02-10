African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AFBOF remained flat at $17.75 during trading on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.45.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of African Rainbow Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
