African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

African Rainbow Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:AFBOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

African Rainbow Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AFBOF remained flat at $17.75 during trading on Friday. African Rainbow Minerals has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $21.45.

Get African Rainbow Minerals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of African Rainbow Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for African Rainbow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for African Rainbow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.