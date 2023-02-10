AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$13.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.52. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.80 billion. AGCO also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $13.50-$13.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AGCO from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AGCO from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.40.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded up $4.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,033,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,788. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.09%.

In other AGCO news, Director George E. Minnich sold 1,500 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $185,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,569.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AGCO by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,711,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,565,000 after buying an additional 21,851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 100,096 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in AGCO by 36.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 306,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,751,000 after acquiring an additional 82,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America, South America, Europe and Middle East, and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

