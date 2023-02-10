Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $335.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.16.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $286.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $309.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.59%.

Insider Activity at Air Products and Chemicals

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 150.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 64.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 4,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Get Rating

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

