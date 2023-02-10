Alchemix USD (ALUSD) Price Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemix USD (ALUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. Alchemix USD has a total market cap of $236.92 million and approximately $539.10 worth of Alchemix USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemix USD has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemix USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

Alchemix USD Token Profile

Alchemix USD’s launch date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix USD’s total supply is 3,291,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,707,111 tokens. Alchemix USD’s official message board is alchemixfi.medium.com. Alchemix USD’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemix USD’s official website is alchemix.fi.

Buying and Selling Alchemix USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix is a platform to create yield-backed synthetic tokens.The requirements for creating such a synthetic token is that any existing token, such as stablecoins or ERC20s, must already have a yield generating mechanism on chain. This could be lending markets, such as Compound or AAVE, or vault-like products, such as the yvDAI Vault, or aLINK Vault. The Alchemix team are targeting stablecoins for our first synthetic token, which will be called alUSD (the al denoting the Alchemix platform).The plan is for alUSD to be mintable from several stablecoins, but the protocol will initially only support DAI. The examples in the following sections for alUSD will apply to other al-Tokens in a near identical way. The dApp contains the following components: Vaults, Transmuter, Farming, and Treasury.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix USD directly using U.S. dollars.

