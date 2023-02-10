Algebris UK Ltd Acquires New Position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 212,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,000. Sculptor Capital Management comprises approximately 0.8% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 280.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 558,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,343.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $29,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,904,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,232,930.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 558,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,343.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,415 shares of company stock valued at $335,049. 27.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sculptor Capital Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, November 21st.

NYSE:SCU opened at $8.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.45 million during the quarter. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.16%. Analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of asset management services and investment products across Multi-Strategy, Credit, and Real Estate. It serves clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products, as well as sponsoring a special purpose acquisition vehicle.

See Also

