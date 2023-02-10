Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.25

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.83 billion and approximately $158.40 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00082872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023688 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,398,650,548 coins and its circulating supply is 7,176,452,390 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

