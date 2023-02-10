Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Allbirds from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Allbirds to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.15.

Allbirds Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.84 on Monday. Allbirds has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33.

Insider Activity at Allbirds

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allbirds will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 92,643 shares of Allbirds stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $257,547.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,936 shares of company stock valued at $286,536. 31.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Allbirds during the second quarter worth approximately $746,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Allbirds during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 41.7% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Allbirds by 37.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,003,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 275,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allbirds during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

