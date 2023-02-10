Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Allison Transmission to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $45.35 on Tuesday. Allison Transmission has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,545 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $199,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 4,761 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $206,389.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $728,583.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 24,534 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allison Transmission

(Get Rating)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.