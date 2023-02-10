AlphaCore Capital LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

AlphaCore Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,384 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,400. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.68.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.