AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 3.3% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in QUALCOMM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total value of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $7,215,545 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,556,015. The stock has a market cap of $143.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $175.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

