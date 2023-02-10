AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 65,067 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,832 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,192,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $167,712,000 after acquiring an additional 68,523 shares in the last quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 191,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,649,000 after acquiring an additional 42,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 437,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 292,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $46.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,419,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,266,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $57.69. The company has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

