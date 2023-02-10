AlphaCore Capital LLC Purchases 9,941 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 30.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.6% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 32.0% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 211.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 64.4% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 18,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 80.6% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Activity

Bank of America Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,613,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,225,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm has a market cap of $282.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

