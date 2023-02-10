Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.29)-($0.25) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.31). The company issued revenue guidance of $198-202 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $195.95 million. Alteryx also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.36-$0.46 EPS.

Alteryx Trading Down 0.6 %

AYX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $60.09. 3,011,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,030,866. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54. Alteryx has a 1-year low of $39.55 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AYX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Alteryx from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.29.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alteryx

In related news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $286,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alteryx by 14.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alteryx by 3.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.