Amalgamated Bank Grows Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $18,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 541.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,566,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,198,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,338,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,753,552,000 after buying an additional 1,623,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,591,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,081,000 after buying an additional 758,883 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,538,000 after purchasing an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,263,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

DUK opened at $97.55 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.45.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

