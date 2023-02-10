Amalgamated Bank Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

