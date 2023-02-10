Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 191,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,921,000 after acquiring an additional 892,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,277,000 after acquiring an additional 63,175 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $75.26 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $82.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.