Amalgamated Bank Sells 2,185 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,384.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $75.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

